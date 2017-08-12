The Rain Just Keeps Coming

TONIGHT: The rain will stay clear of the area through the evening, leaving temperatures in the low to mid 70s and a few clouds. The Perseid meteor shower should be visible, though the bright moon may hinder viewing.

SUNDAY: Rain chances should diminish for much of the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb close to 90. Rain moves back into the forecast Sunday night and in to Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms look to be more numerous for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler in the upper 8-s as well. By mid-week a ridge of high pressure looks to strengthen in Deep South which may bring rain chances down and allow temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram