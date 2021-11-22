Rain likely this evening, then sunny and cooler conditions to start the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through this evening, but cooler air arrives tomorrow as we begin Thanksgiving week.

TONIGHT: Rain and a few thunderstorms before midnight. Calm wind. Scattered frost possible. Lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Variable winds 5-15 mph, with higher gusts possible in thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 3-5 mph with higher gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

MONDAY NIGHT: Sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the middle-50s. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

THIS WEEK: We will remain mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, but a few clouds will move in late Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. Showers are likely Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, but we will clear out once again behind the front on Friday. Next weekend will also remain all clear with highs back in the mid-to-upper 50s.