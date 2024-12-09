Rain maintains a bit longer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More rain is expected. Showers likely through Tuesday afternoon or evening. Another rain chance comes Saturday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Moisture maintains through the overnight hours. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely overnight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will remain mild, with lows falling only into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers will likely continue throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon. A strong front will sweep through during the day, helping to clear out the rain and some of the cloud coverage. Temperatures stay mild and in the 60s, but temperatures are expected to fall quickly after sunset.

REST OF WEEK: Wednesday morning starts with temperatures in the 30s and will only reach the low 50s by afternoon. Thursday will have the coldest morning, with temperatures in the 20s area-wide. Temperatures bounce back to near 60° by Saturday, as rain returns.