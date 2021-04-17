Rain moves out, a dry and cool weekend in store

Rain will move out by 9am this morning, leaving us dry and cool for the remainder of the weekend. Clouds will hang around for the rest of today, but sunshine will return tomorrow. Next week looks nice as well!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Aside from a few showers Saturday morning before 10 am, the weekend will be dry. Clouds will continue through most of the day Saturday, but sunshine will return Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: The weather looks pretty nice for much of next week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle any time next week, but the odds are extremely low. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s.

FRIDAY: It appears that another round of rain and maybe even some storms will move into the area next Friday and possibly last into the weekend as well. Highs will be in the low 70s.

