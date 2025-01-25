Rain moves in for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As we look to close out our Saturday, we will start to see the clouds and moisture building back tonight ahead of our next rain chance. A cold front brings us rain for our Sunday with more rain chances continuing throughout this upcoming week. More mild temperatures ahead for this week with 60s returning by Tuesday!

TONIGHT – As we look to close out our Saturday evening, we will see increasing clouds through this evening and heading into the overnight hours ahead of an approaching cold front that brings us our next rain chance. A few light and scattered showers possible through the overnight hours, but the bulk of the rain will move in on Sunday. We will see overnight lows dropping into the low 30s tonight.

SUNDAY – We have a cool and rainy day in store for our Sunday with light and scattered showers starting early in the morning. You’ll need your rain gear as you head out the door for church Sunday morning! The rain and showers continue to build across the area through the rest of the morning and heading into later in the afternoon/evening with some heavier batches of rain moving in after sunset. Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

THIS WEEK – More mild temperatures and rain chances for this upcoming week! Most of us remain dry for our Monday and Tuesday with a few isolated showers, but the rain chances return by mid week and sticking around into the weekend. The warmer temperatures move in this week with 60s returning by Tuesday!