Rain Moves in to Start Off Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another mild night in store to close out our weekend. A mostly cloudy sky sticks around this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s. Another fairly mild day in store for our Monday with clouds sticking around and the possibility for a few light showers.

TONIGHT – Conditions remain mostly mild as we head into the overnight hours for our Sunday night. Temperatures remain mild with overnight lows heading towards the upper 50s.

TOMORROW – Another warm start for our Monday morning with temperatures starting near the 60 degree mark. Some patchy dense fog is likely for the early morning hours, so allow for a few extra minutes for your morning commute. It will be one of the warmest days this week with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s! Sky conditions remain mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light showers throughout the day.

THIS WEEK – Keep the rain gear handy! Rain chances and warmer temperatures stick around for the rest of this week!