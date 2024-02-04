Rain moves in tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dry stretch of weather for the last week, rain returns to the forecast tonight and tomorrow. Good news is, it will be quick and move out by Monday afternoon. In that system’s wake, clouds will diminish and we’ll be left with a pleasant work week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: High clouds increased throughout the day to signal our next weather maker moving into the region. Showers will increase in coverage from southwest to northeast after sunset. The rain will be fairly consistent but there will be some breaks in it. Temperatures will stay mild tonight with lows near 47°.

SUNDAY: Rain continues. As the system passes to our south, rain will continue to push in from east to west throughout the day. Our eastern communities will have the most rain Sunday, with more dry time closer to I-55. Totals with this system will range from 0.5″-1″ with some spots exceeding 1″. Rain will keep high temperatures appreciably cooler, in the low to mid-50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers will remain possible but otherwise they will be coming to an end. Low: 42.

NEXT WEEK: A couple of lingering showers will be around Monday morning but most will stay dry. Clouds should break in the afternoon to bring us more sunshine and raise temperatures to near 60°. Dry weather will continue through Thursday with highs above average, in the low-60s. Our next rain chance doesn’t come back into the picture until next Friday and Saturday.