Rain Moves Out Saturday Morning, Nice Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storms are already beginning to move out on this Saturday morning, and our weather will begin to improve by lunchtime.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms along and south of Highway 82 this morning, moving out by 11 AM. After that, skies will begin to clear and the sun will come out! The rest of the day is mostly dry, but an isolated pop-up shower is possible later in the afternoon. Overall, Saturday is a nice day! It’ll still feel humid, but temperatures will be much more tolerable. Highs only in the mid-80s.

SAT NIGHT: Calm and quiet with a few passing clouds. It’ll feel comfy outside, too. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s tonight!

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and less humid! Hallelujah! You may notice a northerly breeze as well. It’s going to be a beautiful day! Don’t take it for granted; we don’t get days like this very often in July. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and dry for much of the week. Temperatures will creep back into the low 90s on Monday, then possibly reach the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll start to feel a bit more humid by Tuesday, and there’s a small rain chance on Thursday. Overall, it looks like a nice week!