Rain Moves In Overnight Tonight

TONIGHT: Showers will continue to build in from SW->NE overnight. As we get into the early morning hours, the rain will go from brief showers to a more substantial pouring rain for most. In addition, winds will pick up significantly to around 15-20 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. The clouds and rain will keep our lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door Monday morning as much of the rain will still be around. These showers will slowly taper off through the afternoon, and we should be dry by the time the sun sets. Winds will also remain fairly strong out of the southeast, but will shift to be out of the northeast by mid afternoon and they will subsequently die down. Temperatures will make it into the low 50s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A bit warmer as highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Otherwise we stay mostly cloudy. A few stray showers could develop for some, but most stay dry. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: As our next system moves through, most of us will see some moisture. Highs on Thursday will skyrocket into the upper 60s and some areas may even reach 70 degrees ahead of the front. Once the front moves through, its a whole different story. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s again with lows back into the 20s.