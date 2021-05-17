Some rain possible next 2 days then hot

SUMMARY: A fair amounts of cloud cover, breezes, and the chance of a few showers or storms will be present into Wednesday. After that our region will dry out and warm up with the first bout of summer heat on the way.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Some showers could linger. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. A slight chance of a shower or two. Highs in the low to mid 80s. SE winds 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY-MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 80s to the low 90s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

