Rain potential overnight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With the approach of a front overnight, rain chances will be likely going into the middle of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It has been a humid and warm day. Heavy clouds maintain tonight, as potential for scattered showers enter the Twin State region. Overnight lows will be mild, in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will continue throughout the morning, clearing by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be comfortable, in the middle 60s. Temperatures overnight will be cold, dropping into the middle 30s!

THURSDAY: Overall a comfortable and mostly dry day is expected. Afternoon highs will be back in the low to middle 60s. A partly cloudy sky will be likely, so there will be a chance for some sun. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.