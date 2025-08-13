Rain potential stays

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Second half of the week will be a copy and paste from the day before. Rain potential sticks around with hot afternoon high temperatures.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The rain has the chance to continue into the evening, drying out overnight. Heavy clouds will stick around. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy, dropping into the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Another hot Summer day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s. Through the afternoon and evening, showers and storms will be likely again. Temperatures maintain in the upper 70s overnight.

FRIDAY: More of the same. Hot and potential for showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon and into the evening. High temps will be in the middle 90s, lows drop to the middle 70s.