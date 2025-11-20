Rain Returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a long stretch of mainly dry weather, showers and storms return to our area to end the week.

THURSDAY: Rain is likely for our northern counties today, but areas along and south of HWY 82 will stay mostly dry today. High temperatures will again be in the upper-70’s and lower-80’s, with heavy cloud cover persisting throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain chances return for Friday, with rain expected for most of our area. We’ll see rain starting tomorrow morning, with isolated showers occurring throughout the day. Later in the evening, a line of showers and storms will push through our area followed by a cold front. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-70’s.

SATURDAY: Some lingering rain is possible Saturday morning, but we look to dry out after lunch. Temperatures will rebound slightly with highs in the upper-70’s.