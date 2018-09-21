Rain Returns; Cooler Weather Next Week.

TODAY: Hot, but not quite as hot as yesterday. Highs in the low 90s. A few scattered showers and storms pop up in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain around 30%. Rain fizzles out after sunset. Lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: More scattered showers and storms as we go through the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain around 40%. Lows around 70°.

MON/TUE: A few scattered showers and storms Monday, then scattered to numerous showers and storms Tuesday. Highs remain in the upper 80s. Rain chance around 30% Monday and 50% Tuesday. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WED/THU: A bit cooler, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.