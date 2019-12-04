SUMMARY: Clouds will be on the increase Thursday as the next weather maker approaches. Rain showers and perhaps a few embedded storms are possible Thursday night and Friday. Another period of wet weather is likely from Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear early with some scattered high clouds as time goes on. Lows in the mid 30s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonably mild. Highs mainly in the lower 60s. Southerly winds 3-7 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. A few embedded storms are also possible. Rainfall totals between 1/4” and 3/4” (or more) may occur. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Variably cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. It may be mostly cloudy at times and we can’t rule out a few isolated showers Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another potent system is slated to push across the Eastern United States. We’re expecting an uptick in rain and storms chances here Monday afternoon into Monday night. Lingering showers may hang around on Tuesday. Temperatures will trend cooler for the middle of next week.

