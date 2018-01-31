Rain Returns Later This Week

TODAY: Sunny and mild. Much warmer than yesterday. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight, clouds begin to build in around midnight, with lows around 40°.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers through the day. Highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers continue into the evening. Lows in the 30s. Chance of rain around 50%.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s, and overnight lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloud cover increases through the day, but we stay dry through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Showers begin from west to east overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain around 30%.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain in the morning, then some lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain around 70%. Rain ends by the evening. Lows in the low 30s.

MON/TUE: Sunshine returns for the start of the workweek next week. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Monday, but we warm up a bit by Tuesday with highs back into the mid 50s.