Rain Returns Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the work week with rain and temperatures getting closer to average by next week.

FRIDAY: It is going to be a rainy day in NE Mississippi. The rain that we will see will be due to an approaching front that will bring showers and thunderstorms with it. Keep the rain gear with you! The afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with dewpoints in the 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the mid 60s overnight with clouds overhead. An isolated shower is possible into the morning hours.

WEEKEND: Showers are possible in the morning hours on Saturday before dry conditions for the mid day into evening hours. No rain chances for Sunday, so soak up the beautiful day before rain returns on Monday! Highs will be in the mid 70s this weekend with lows in the 40s.