Rain showers tonight, drier and cooler Friday

Some light rain showers will move in tonight between 6pm and 11pm before slowly exiting by Friday morning. Fortunately, we are not expecting any storms with this round. More rain is possible Saturday and through next week, and we’re also monitoring the potential of a big cool-down sometime next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers are possible this evening and into tonight. We’ll remain breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Rain will exit after midnight, leaving us dry by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the low 50s. More clouds will build in closer to sunset.

SATURDAY: While it looks like the first part of Saturday will be dry, we do have the chance for some spotty showers by the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will be in the low 50s with morning lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Aside from a morning sprinkle or two Sunday, most of the day Sunday and Monday will be dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be in the 30s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Another storm system will approach the area by the middle and end of next week which could bring us the chance of showers Tuesday and a better chance of rain by Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. There is a potential for even colder weather as we go into next weekend. There are a lot of question marks in this part of the forecast…so stay tuned for changes.

