MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Rainy weather slowed work to repair part of a road in Monroe County washed out by weekend storms.

Heavy rains this weekend caused part of Firetower Road to wash out. The road was closed and repair work started.

However, Tuesday’s rains halted repairs. Once the rain stops, crews will be back at work, repairing the road and culvert.

If the weather is clear, the road could be repaired and opened for traffic by the weekend.