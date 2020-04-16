Rain & storm chances coming back

SUMMARY: Mainly clear and cool conditions will continue tonight but there won’t be a frost or freeze threat.  Some showers are possible late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Another round of rain and storms is on tap for Sunday. Some look to be strong/severe but it’s still uncertain how far north the prime zone of activity can get.  Stay tuned…

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.  Light SE winds.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds.  Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.  Winds SSW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of showers possible. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:  Mostly cloudy with some showers in the morning.  Sunshine develops during the day. Highs should top out in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and thunder. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY:  A 90% chance of rain and storms.  Highs in the low 70s.  Severe weather is possible in the region, especially along and south of the I-20 corridor.  Locations as far north as US 82 may be affected if the system trends northward so be sure to stay tuned for additional updates over the next 2 days.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather builds back in for Monday and Tuesday.  Additional storms are may return by Wednesday or Thursday.

