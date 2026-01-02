Rain & Storms for Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dry start to the week, rain is back in the forecast. After a slight cool-down this weekend, temperatures will warm into the 70’s next week.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers in the morning will give way to scattered rain and storms this evening. Rain will last through the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly climb into the low-60’s this afternoon.

WEEKEND: Rain will move out of our area early Saturday morning, leaving us with heavy cloud cover through weekend. Temperatures cool slightly on Sunday, with highs in the upper-50’s.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll start the week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, before clouds build in mid-week. High temperatures will climb into the 70’s by Tuesday, with rain chances returning on Wednesday.