More rain, storms, and humidity

SUMMARY: Keep your umbrella on standby all week because rain and storms are possible each and every day. Several more inches could add up, leading to some flooding issues as time goes by. The tradeoff with the rain is generally below average highs through at Wednesday or Thursday, but it will be plenty humid.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows around 70. Winds SSE 4-8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of scattered rain and storms. Lightning and torrential downpours are possible with the stronger cells. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds SSE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible. Lows around 70.

TUESDAY: More rain and storms with the chance near 70%. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain is 40-50%. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lows around 70.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Storms remain possible. The chance of rain is 40% each day. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Just a 20% chance of a storm.

