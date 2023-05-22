Rain & Storms Possible To Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and storms to start the week. Don’t get discouraged, though! Nicer weather is coming soon!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. Calm winds.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies stick with us. Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s. A plume of moisture will overspread Alabama and parts of Mississippi by the afternoon, causing showers and thunderstorms to develop. Rain and storms will be slow-moving and may last into the evening hours, mainly in west AL and eastern MS.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers are likely. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures a bit cooler in the mid-to-upper 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunny, dry, and warm! From Wednesday forward, the weather will be fantastic! Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s each day, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Have a great week!