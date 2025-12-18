Rain & Storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dry stretch, rain is back in the forecast for Thursday. By tomorrow, though, we’ll be dry with cooler temperatures.

THURSDAY: Rain is ongoing across the area this morning, and will continue through the day. After lunchtime, a few thunderstorms may develop along a cold front with the possibility of gusty winds. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60’s this afternoon.

FRIDAY: The rain will be clear of our area by early Friday morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but temperatures will be cooler thanks to the cold front that passed. Highs will be in the low-50’s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound back into the 60’s, with isolated rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday. If you do see rain over the weekend, it’ll be very light and last for only a short amount of time.