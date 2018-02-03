Some Rain and Some Sunshine Ahead

TONIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING: Rain showers will begin pushing in by 9 pm Saturday for most. Overnight it will become a more steady rain, but it should begin to taper off by Sunday mid-morning. Overnight temperatures will hang in the low 40s with winds from the southeast at around 10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING: Once the front passes through, drier air will begin to filter in and winds will be from the NW at 5-15 mph. With the drier air in place, the clouds will gradually begin to clear, and we may actually see some sunshine by the late afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 50s, but those that see more sunshine may make it into the low 60s. Overnight we will be mostly clear and lows will drop into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cooler air will be in place, but highs will still reach into the 50s for most. We will also have plenty of sunshine, but soak it up because more rain arrives Tuesday.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: By mid afternoon, clouds and showers will arrive once again. The rain will linger through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Ahead of the front, highs will reach into the low 60s but temperatures will continue to fall through Wednesday evening. Early Wednesday, temperatures will be around 50, but will continue to fall into the 40s and even the 30s by late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be near 30.

THURSDAY: Once again, the sunshine will be a one day special for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s, and overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Right now it looks like more clouds will build in throughout the day Friday ahead of more rain that moves in Friday night and through Saturday. Highs ahead of the front will be near 60s, but will continue to fall through Saturday evening.