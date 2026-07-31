Rain through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances overnight and into the weekend. Next week will be drier and hot again.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds and scattered showers will continue through our Friday night. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: A cold front will gradually be moving in from the West as we go throughout the day. Ahead of and then along the boundary, showers and storms will be possible. The area of severe risk has been trimmed some, with the focus along the stateline. Heavy rain and damaging wind will be the highest concerns. Afternoon highs will still be toasty, in the lower 90s. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: With some drier air trying to sneak in behind the cold front, rain chances become a lot more isolated for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, only reaching the upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will work back up into the low to middle 90s. Lots of sun, with a partly cloudy sky. Isolated rain chances will be possible nearly every day, but most will stay dry. Overnight lows return to the middle 70s.