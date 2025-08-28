Rain through the night, dry by kickoff

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Soggy conditions hold crossing overnight and into the first Friday night for HS Football. Luckily, conditions should be drier for kickoff.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and potential for a few storms will continue overnight and into Friday morning. Temperatures will gradually drop into the low to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Across the southern half of the coverage area (82 and South), that is where the heaviest clouds and rain potential will be expected for the end of our week. The northern portion will stay relatively calm and a little bit warmer. Temperatures will range anywhere from the middle 70s to the upper 80s! By the evening, conditions are looking drier and less cloudy across the corner. Just remember to take a towel to wipe off the bleachers!

WEEKEND: Afternoon temperatures will be quick to push back into the middle to upper 80s. But still below average! Isolated chances for rain will continue the Summer pattern of peaking in the afternoon/early evening. Lows will maintain in the middle 60s.