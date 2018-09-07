Rains causing concern for Murdock Lake Dam

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Local Emergency Management in Carroll County are reporting the Murdock Lake Dam is failing.

Officials confirm the lake is overflowing, but dam has not yet burst.

Areas that could be affected include Highway 17 south of Black Hawk, County Road 165 and Mississippi Highway 430, near Murdock Lake.

People living in these areas need to remain vigilant.

The dam failure will cause flooding of small creeks, county roads, farmland and other low lying areas, according to the NWS.