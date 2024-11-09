Rainy and cloudy weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers are in store, with rain chances throughout the weekend. It’s time to dust off those rain jackets! Temperatures are slightly cooler, and new measurable rainfall totals are welcomed with current drought conditions!!

SATURDAY: The day will start off cloudy, as rain builds into the picture for the majority of the weekend. Moisture from the Gulf will bring humidity, due to Tropical Storm Rafael weakening and turning away from the U.S. this weekend. As a cold front approaches from the West, the possibility for rain and pockets of showers builds into the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: The weekend will end with a continued rain chance and heavy cloud cover for the majority of the day. By Sunday evening, about half an inch to 2 inches are expected for most areas of Northeast Mississippi. This measurable rainfall is needed for our current drought conditions! It will be humid, with high temperatures remaining in the mid-70s.

UPCOMING WEEK: The chance for rain will stick around for Monday, but Tuesday will bring brief clearing. The next round of rain will arrive Wednesday, as a stronger cold front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures. High temperatures will drop into the lower 70s to upper 60s by the end of the week, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. We can hold onto the hope for some more seasonal conditions ahead!