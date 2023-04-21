Rainy and cool end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Heavy cloud coverage and rain showers have moved in and across northern Mississippi. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the evening. Cloud coverage maintains over the weekend and into next week, with our next chance for rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will continue through the evening. The system should move out and off to the East by 9PM tonight. Cooler air is moving in behind the cold front. Low temperatures tonight drop into the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: High temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the beginning of the weekend. Cloud coverage will be light to partly cloudy. Rain chance takes a break on Saturday! Overnight temperatures will again be in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be taking a drop! High temperatures will be only reaching into the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will be slightly heavier on Sunday, with a light chance for scattered showers being possible. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will slow to warm up, pushing out of the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Monday will have lighter cloud coverage and a low chance for rain across NE MS. Throughout the rest of the week, clouds fill back in and bring in the next chance for heavy rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance for rain will actually complete the week. Low temps will become more mild, in the 50s, with the heavier cloud coverage holding in some of the heat.