Rainy and Warm

Shower chances remain in the forecast along with warm temperatures
Brylee Brown,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances linger through the rest of the week with above average temperatures in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover remains in place, limiting our cooling – temperatures will land in the low 60s. Light rain is likely to take place across the area through the overnight.

Tonight

TUESDAY: Skies will remain cloudy with daytime highs peaking in the low to mid 70s. 20% chance of rain

WEDNESDAY: Expect some clearing with isolated shower chances through the day. Temperatures still warm in the mid 70s. Overnight low: 60.

