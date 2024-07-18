Rainy but cooler!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Wet weather is sticking around for the next few days as a cold front begins to slowly move into Northeast Mississippi. Temperatures will be cooler and slightly below average with highs in the 80s heading into the weekend.

THURSDAY: As the cold front pushes southward, our chance to see showers and thunderstorms will be apparent most of the day. Heavy cloud coverage along with rain and storms will only keep high temperatures in the low 90s, but humidity could make it feel like the upper 90s. It is possible that we could see around a quarter to a half of an inch of rainfall today, with more accumulation possible in heavier thunderstorms. Grab that raincoat! Overnight lows will get down to the low 70s tonight.

FRIDAY: We are keeping the rain trend to end the work week too, but it will be noticeably cooler! Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 80s- not too bad for mid July!! Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with a few areas seeing between a quarter to even three quarters of an inch in rainfall. Overnight lows will steady in the low 70s.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: If you like temperatures in the 80s, I have good news for you! Highs this weekend are looking to top out in the mid to upper 80s with the continued chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the low 70s.