Rainy Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a wet Saturday, more rain is on the way to end the weekend and start the work week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue to pass through our area overnight. Winds will be gusty, at times, with wind speeds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures tonight will fall to the mid-50’s.

SUNDAY: Another rainy day is in store for us tomorrow with rain chances around 90%. Widespread rain will fall throughout the day on Sunday and a couple rumbles of thunder are possible. Winds will again be strong at times, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. High temperature on Sunday will be near 65.

MONDAY: Our rain chances will decrease on Monday, but there is still a good chance that a lot of our area will see rain. Overall, there’s a 40% chance of rain throughout the day Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be similar to Sunday, with highs in the upper-60’s.