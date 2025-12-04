Rainy end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy and chilly end to the week is in store for our area. We look to start next week nice and dry, though!

THURSDAY: Ongoing rain will continue through the day and into the overnight hours. Rain will be light for the most part, with a few locally heavy showers at times. Temperatures will only reach the mid-40’s this afternoon.

FRIDAY: Some rain will continue during the morning hours, with heavy cloud cover persisting through the day. Isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon, but overall rain chances remain slim after lunch. Temperatures will again only reach into the mid-40’s tomorrow afternoon.

SATURDAY: Our temperatures will warm back into the low-50’s on Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday will be similar to Friday with isolated chances of rain through the day.