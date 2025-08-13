Rainy End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are keeping those higher rain chances through the end of the week. When it isn’t raining, it will be hot and humid.

WEDNESDAY: Rain is likely throughout much of the day and night, and we are watching the potential for flash flooding in our extreme northern counties. We will continue to monitor this throughout the day. High temperature this afternoon will be 91.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms will continue into Thursday, lasting through the evening hours. A little warmer than Wednesday, and heat indices could reach 105+. Make sure to stay hydrated when you are outdoors and take plenty of breaks from the heat.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week and has the potential to reach major hurricane status by the start of next week. Currently, Erin is moving to the west at 20 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. Although it is forecast to continue its westward movement, it’s still too early to tell whether it will impact the US.