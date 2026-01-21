Rainy midweek to wintry mix weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front brings scattered showers for the middle to end of our week. This weekend will bring winter weather across NE MS and western AL.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Building in cloud coverage ahead of Wednesday’s cold front. Temperatures tonight will be mostly in the 30s. Frost will be possible again going into the morning.

WEDNESDAY: Overall, staying dry most of the morning. Heavy clouds will continue rolling in ahead of the front. Afternoon highs will reach the low to middle 50s. The front will move into northern Mississippi by the afternoon, bringing scattered showers for the next several days. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Wintry Mix Weekend:

Arctic air from the North mixing with plentiful moisture will create the perfect environment for a winter storm going into this weekend. A very rough timeline is Friday evening through Sunday evening. All modes of winter precipitation look likely across our corner. There will be heavy impacts across all of our area, so start thinking of your plans now.