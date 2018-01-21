Rainy Monday, But Mild Air Remains

TONIGHT & MONDAY: Clouds will continue to build in tonight ahead of the cold front. Winds will also begin to pick up as well, with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain will begin to move into the region by early morning, though areas further south and east may stay dry through the morning commute. With this frontal passage, a few gusty storms could develop but for most it wll just be a band of heavy showers. Most will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain, but if you do see a thunderstorm, some localized flash flooding could occur. Overnight temperatures will remain in the 50s and we will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s just before the front passes.

MONDAY NIGHT: By the middle of the afternoon and into the evening, the rain and clouds should clear leaving partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: While we will see some cooler air behind the front, it is not expected to be another arctic blast. Highs for the remainder of the week should stay in the mid and upper 50s for most with overnight lows in the 30s. High pressure will take over once again leaving mostly clear skies as well.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our next system will move through nex weekend bringing another chance for rain and storms. The rain should hold off through much of the day Friday, but Saturday will be cloudy and rainy once again but should clear out by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the mid 50s Sunday.