Rainy pattern begins tonight but clears the region by the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers possible after midnight. Lows in the upper-40s. Chance of rain: 30%. East winds 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the low-60s. East wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers early, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows in the low-50s. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain: 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will end Tuesday afternoon, and we will enjoy sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday before our next chance of rain returns Thursday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Friday, but rain chances should end as we reach the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s.