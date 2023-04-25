Rainy pattern starting back up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain is returning to the forecast tomorrow. Temperatures are remaining to be mild this week in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Light cloud coverage will continue building in overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will reach into the middle 70s, with heavy cloud coverage. There is a chance for rain showers throughout the day tomorrow. Locally, some may see heavier rounds of showers. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: High temperatures remain in the middle 70s for Thursday’s high temperature. Rain chance increases, also bringing in a storm chance. There is currently a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather. The threat is low, but not zero. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Another mild temperature day, as the high continues in the middle 70s. Rain drys out and cloud coverage will become a little lighter for the end of the week. Low temperatures Friday night fall into the low to middle 50s.