Rainy start to Friday, but clearing in store

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday starts with rain showers, but clearing is expected by late afternoon and into the evening hours. After a cold front passes tonight, a drier week is ahead. Temperatures remain comfortable with highs in the mid-80s. A nice weekend is in store!

FRIDAY: Grab an umbrella/rain jacket! Showers will linger through the morning and lunch hour. Temperatures will remain mild, with a high in the lower 80s and an overnight low in the mid-60s. By late afternoon and into the evening, heavy cloud cover will be the main picture. If you have outdoor football plans, most of the rain will move out in time to stay dry!

WEEKEND: A cold front will move in early morning Saturday, bringing lower humidity and clear conditions back into the picture. Temperatures will rise with more sunshine! Highs will be in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. The weekend will be breezy, but very comfortable. It will be a perfect chance to spend time outdoors at fall festivities, like enjoying the football season!

NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions and plenty of sunshine will remain throughout the week! High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Low temperatures overnight will give us a small sense of the “Fall feeling,” with lows expected to dip into the upper 50s. Enjoy the clear skies mild temperatures!