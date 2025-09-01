Rainy start to the month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing into September, rain potential picks up speed. Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to have the best chance for rain across the corner.

MONDAY NIGHT: Hopefully everyone enjoyed a relatively pleasant Labor Day, whether working or not. Clouds from the day will continue building up through the rest of the night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Heavy clouds and scattered rain. Not everyone will experience the rain, but there is a greater chance expected for showers and possibly a few storms. Be prepared with rain gear for morning commute, as well as your afternoon lunch rush. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s, with lows dropping again into the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly the same as Tuesday. Clouds and scattered rain will be likely throughout the day. High temperatures are looking to by slightly warmer, in the upper 80s. Lows hold in the upper 60s.