Rainy Start to Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ve got a couple of wet days ahead of us! Rain chances remain through the middle of the week.

MONDAY: Scattered rain will continue throughout the day. Overall, there’s a 50% chance that your area sees rain. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80’s. Overnight, passing showers are possible.

TUESDAY: Rain will last through the early morning hours of Tuesday, then isolated showers are possible through the rest of the day. Tuesday will be warmer with high temperatures approaching the upper-80’s.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain chances of rain exist for Wednesday. We look to dry out by Wednesday night, after a cold front passes through our area. This front won’t have a big impact on us, other than a slight cooldown for the rest of the week.