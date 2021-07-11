Rainy Start to the Week

SUMMARY: Rainy start to the work week. Have the rain gear ready to go. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible Sunday night into Monday. It is possible to see a break from the rain mid week, afternoon showers are still possible. Humidity will keep the temperatures high, in the mid to upper 80s most of the week.

MONDAY: Heading into Monday, in the overnight hours, there will be some stronger storms move through the area. Later that morning storm chances should decrease but by afternoon there will be some more pop-up storms. A high of 84 is predicted.

MONDAY NIGHT: Some scattered showers and storms are possible through most of the evening. Lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Storms are possible all day Tuesday and into the evening. Wednesday and Thursday look to be partly cloudy with afternoon rain chances. Temps for mid-week in the upper 80s.

THE WEEKEND: Friday there is a chance of scattered storms. Saturday looks to be clearing out, a shower/ storm is still possible. Sunday the rain chances start to come back. Temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows around 72.