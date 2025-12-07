Rainy Sunday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain is back for the end of the weekend. Drier but cooler for the beginning of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place overnight from 10p-9a. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so staying chilly.

SUNDAY: A little bit warmer! We are expecting afternoon highs in the upper 50s. However, rain chances will pick back up with an approaching cold front. Scattered showers will be possible through the late afternoon and into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The passing cold front will start the week with a drop in temperatures. Conditions will be a little bit clearer by Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 60s before another front moves in end of the week.