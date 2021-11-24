Rainy Thanksgiving ahead of cold Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Seasonal weather continues for Wednesday before rain moves in Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: After another cold start, temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high clouds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: High clouds will continue, but temperatures will still drop into the lower 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: The day begins dry, but clouds thicken up quickly through the morning ahead of developing rain. Rain becomes likely by lunch and will spread from northwest to southeast across the region for the afternoon. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and rain amounts will range from around a tenth of an inch up to one-half inch. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s before rain starts. The Egg Bowl will see showers for pre-game and potentially the first half, but rain should be moving out by halftime.

BLACK FRIDAY: Temperatures will tumble back to near freezing for early shoppers Friday with chilly northwest winds. While the wind calms through the day, highs will struggle into the lower 50s despite full sunshine.

WEEKEND: Expect plenty of sun both days with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: All signs point to a gradual warming trend through mid-week. Monday brings 50s for highs, but highs in the middle or even upper 60s will be the story for Tuesday and Wednesday.