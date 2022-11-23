Rainy Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thanksgiving is on the way and so is the next round of rain showers. Rain continues through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, falling into the upper 40s. Cloud coverage will be building in throughout the night and into the morning.

THANKSGIVING: Heavy cloud coverage will start off the morning for anyone going to do Turkey Trots or Gobble Jobs. Rain moves in slowly and will pick up during the evening. It will stick around through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Low temperatures in the middle 50s, with the heavy cloud coverage holding in the warmth like a blanket.

FRIDAY: Rain continues through the morning, eventually clearing out. Temperatures on Friday will warm slightly from overnight into the middle 60s and lows fall into the upper 40s and middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will continue with heavy cloud coverage and light chances for rain. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s with low temperatures in the upper 40s. Chances for rain pick up again on Sunday. High temperatures remain in the middle 60s and low temperatures will be in the low to middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will start warming their way back up through the 60s for the first half of the week, hitting upper 60s by Wednesday. The cloud coverage will clear out some for Monday and will return to overcast conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system will be moving in, potentially bringing in a chance for severe weather.