Rainy Tonight, Dry Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Intervals of rain and storms enter the forecast as we near the last days of November.

TONIGHT: Clouds remain overhead, rain lingers through late tonight with the chance of a t-storm. Low: 49.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partially clear with temperatures warming into the lows 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Mostly clear Monday, temperatures will peak in the low to mid 60s. Rain and storm chances return late Tuesday associated with a strong frontal system. The scattered storm activity will carry into Wednesday. Some of the storms could be strong.

