Rainy Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue today. A cold front will pass through our area tonight, which will keep us wet as we head into Wednesday as well.

TUESDAY: We will continue to see scattered rain across our area throughout the day. Overall, there is a 30% of seeing rain today. We will be warmer than yesterday, with a high temperature near 87. Heavy cloud cover will last through tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Our rain chances stay during the day on Wednesday, but we look to dry out by sunset. We’ll be slightly cooler, with a high temperature near 83.

END OF WORK WEEK: We’ll be back to sunny conditions with cooler temperatures. High temperatures towards the end of the week will be in the upper-70’s to lower-80’s.