Rainy Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We had some unseasonably cool weather to end August, but this week will bring warmer temperatures back to our area.

TODAY: Rain is likely for much of NE MS this morning. Overall a 60% chance of rain, which will decrease as the day goes on. Some lingering showers will hang around into the evening hours, though. Today will be the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-80’s.

TONIGHT: Some rain is possible overnight, but the bulk of the rain will have passed by sunset. We’ll remain mostly cloudy and have mild temperatures with an overnight low of 65.

REST OF WEEK: After today, our rain chances will decrease to around 20-30% each day. We are going to quickly warm up as we approach Friday – high temperatures Friday will be in the mid-90’s. It’s still summer, after all, and a more seasonable pattern is building in.