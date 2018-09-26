Rainy Wednesday.

TODAY: Widespread showers and storms through the day today. Rainfall amounts around 1-2″ with higher localized amounts. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight, lingering showers and storms, with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Highs in the upper 70s with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain around 40%. Rain ends overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

- Advertisement -

FRI/SAT/SUN: Highs in the low 80s Friday and low to mid 80s over the weekend. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, with the overall rain chance around 30%.